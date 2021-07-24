Boston’s Jayson Tatum hints at a planned Javonte Green reunion with Celtics?

All-Star Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum may have let the Celtics’ offseason plans slip while wishing former teammate and good friend Javonte Green a happy birthday on his Instagram stories Friday.

Tatum wished Green “Happy Birthday my dawg!,” adding that they were “Real strangers turned into brothers” who would be “running it bcsk [sic] this year.” Green, who was dealt to the Chicago Bulls at the 2021 NBA trade deadline, will be a free agent this offseason, and eligible to return to the Celtics if a contract amenable to all parties could be offered.

Given the closeness of the Virginia native to Tatum and the franchise’s likely desire to keep their franchise player happy, such a move would not be a terrible idea.

With a number of roster spots likely to be in need of filling on the cheap and Green’s solid if not stellar performance with the Celtics over the last two seasons as a depth piece, it would not at all surprise to see such an outcome materialize.

