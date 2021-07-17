Boston’s Jayson Tatum dubbed team Most Valuable Player by Celtics.com
In their annual tradition of handing out internal awards to the players on the Boston Celtics roster, team Most Valuable Player was granted to a Celtic by the two-man panel of embedded media that ought not to surprise anyone given the season that he had, according to an article by team reporter Marc D’Amico.
That would of course be All-Star small forward Jayson Tatum, who D’Amico says “wasn’t just good this past season.” In fact, Tatum wasn’t even “just great” according to the embedded reporter. “He was elite, all while earning his second consecutive All-Star appearance, his first All-Star start, and an audacious All-NBA snub.”
We doth protest D’Amico’s claim that there was “no question” it was Tatum alone able of being given such an honor (we feel teammate and fellow All-Star and All-NBA snub Jaylen Brown had nearly as good a case only eclipsed by Tatum’s historic outings).
But we concur with the honor, by and large. It would be hard to look back at the Duke product’s 2021-22 season with the Celtics and see a better option, overall.
