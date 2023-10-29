Boston’s Jaylen Brown has been working on his left handed dribble

In the NBA, well-paid players are often scrutinized for every aspect of their game, and All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics is no exception at the start of the first season after signing his historic supermax contract extension.

Recently, questions have arisen about his left hand and how it affects his performance on the court. Some argue that he overcomplicates his dribbling, others believe it is more an issue of poor decision-making he could clean up with focus. Still others believe it’s a real issue that he needs to address to deserve the massive contract he will start earning the season after this one.

To be fair, Brown works hard on improving his left hand, participating in passing drills, finishing drills, and dribbling exercises — but is it enough, or does he need help improving his handle?

The hosts of “The Athletic NBA Show” podcast recently got into Brown’s handle on a recent episode.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about his prospects as a ball handler at the highest levels of the NBA.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire