Boston’s Jaylen Brown wins NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals MVP

The Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals series with a 105-102 Game 4 win at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse on this past Monday (May 27) night. Maybe the game and series’ biggest star, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, was rewarded with the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals Most Valuable Player award.

Brown won the third-ever such honor, with teammate Jayson Tatum winning the first-ever award, as Boston punched their ticket to the 2022 NBA Finals over the Miami Heat. The Georgia native was actually surprised by the honor, which our friends over at CLNS Media have been kind enough to document the ceremony of for your viewing pleasure.

Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire