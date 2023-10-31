Boston’s Jaylen Brown says it’s ‘tough being talented because it invites laziness’

Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown believes in maintaining an aggressive stance during games, capitalizing on all opportunities and trusting his instincts, as his play vs. the Washington Wizards on Monday night did as much as his words related postgame.

Speaking to the media after the Celtics’ 126-107 win over the Wizards, Brown related it is “tough being talented because it invites laziness, it invites complacency. But that’s going to be our enemy this season — it’s going to be us versus us” via CLNS Media. The Celtics’ past tendencies to play down to their opponents in the regular season tended to pop up in games like Monday’s but did not this time around, which the Georgia native was likely alluding to.

“Our leaders on the team, we’ve got to make sure that we emphasize from the top to the bottom that we’ve got to run through the finish line,” added Brown.

The Cal alum also highlighted the importance of team unity and adapting to the strengths and weaknesses of different players over the course of a long season. Despite having a successful game, Brown insisted that it’s just one game and that the focus should be on playing together and winning as a team.

But with a 3-0 start behind them and many past quirks that plagued their ability to win looking lesser if not gone, it’s going to take some effort to curb our collective enthusiasm.

