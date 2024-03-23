Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard lead Celtics to victory in Detroit

Even without multiple starters available in star swingman Jayson Tatum and veteran forward Al Horford, the Boston Celtics had little trouble blowing out the Detroit Pistons on their own home court this past Friday night.

And in the absence of those players, All-Star forward Jaylen Brown and reserve floor general Payton Pritchard stepped up in a major way, their offensive output powering the Celtics to a win in the game’s second half. Boston’s 56th win of the NBA’s 2023-24 season might not have been the sexiest of tilts, but it was yet another solid victory for the Celtics nonetheless.

After the win, the hosts of the NBC Sports Boston “Celtics Talk” podcast took a closer look at the game.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about the game.

