Is Boston’s Jaylen Brown the most under-appreciated star in the NBA?

Jaylen Brown has been exceptional for the Boston Celtics this season. He could potentially win the Eastern Conference finals MVP. Throughout the season, Brown’s three-level scoring and elite point-of-attack defense have been a staple of the Celtics overall performance. He’s consistently come up big when needed.

Despite such impressive showings, Brown was omitted from any of the three 2024 All-NBA teams. He followed up that omission with a 40-point game against the Indiana Pacers in game two of the series, and then had a 24-point night on Saturday (May 25.) During a recent episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” the hosts questioned whether Brown was one of the NBA’s most underappreciated stars. They discussed his production throughout the season and his importance to the Celtics’ chances of winning a title this season.

Brown has played in all 13 of Boston’s postseason games thus far. He’s averaging 24.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 62.4% from two-point range and 35.3% from the perimeter.

He is one game away from returning to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

