Boston’s Jaylen Brown is laser-focused on winning an NBA title

Star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is so laser-focused on winning an NBA title, that he barely spent a moment reflecting on maybe the best defensive playoff game of his career after the Celtics’ Game 1 win.

Instead, the Georgia native kept the emphasis on the next game coming, in which we should expect the Dallas Mavericks’ worst in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals set to go down on this coming Sunday (June 9) evening at TD Garden. “Every game has its own story,” he explained. “We have just got to stay ready, stay composed, and take it one game at a time.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, reflected on Brown’s point of view on a recent episode. Check it out below!

