Boston’s Jaylen Brown boosts effort to raise juvenile prosecution age in MA to 20

Star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown recently made an appearance at the Massachusetts State House in support of an initiative to raise the age of juvenile offenders in the state for non-violent offenses from a maximum of 18 to 20 years of age.

Brown argued that 18, 19, and 20-year-olds are still emerging as adults, and should still be tried as juveniles in certain contexts as a result. Pointing to biological science on the human brain’s development at that age and his own life experience, Brown used his platform to advocate for local youth to avoid treating them with the full weight of the law.

The Cal alum was joined by criminal justice reform advocates and legislators, Brown’s position was not without pushback.

To hear his words for yourself, check out the clip embedded above from NBC Sports Boston.

