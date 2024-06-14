Is Boston’s Jaylen Brown better than Mavs’ wing Luka Doncic?

The Boston Celtics took a commanding 3-0 lead in the 2024 NBA Finals after securing a 106-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Texas’ American Airlines Arena. Star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown led the team with an impressive performance, finishing with 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists in 41 minutes of floor time.

CLNS Media reporters Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon, along with Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell, discussed the game after the final buzzer sounded, highlighting Brown’s standout performance, the team’s defensive efforts, and the strategic plays that contributed to this crucial win. And of course, who is better — Luka or Jaylen.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire