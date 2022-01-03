Boston’s Jaylen Brown becomes seventh Celtic to score a 50 point game

Only a very small group of Boston Celtics have ever had the luck to score 50 points in a game, and in a game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on the second day of 2022, All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown joined that elite club of Celtics icons with a 50-point night that helped secure the win for Boston.

The list is a short one, with just seven players total on it counting the Georgia native, and one of his teammates happens to be one of two Celtics to ever do it more than once. But now Brown can compete to tie said teammate in that regard or perhaps even pass him.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look at the list of players who have dropped a 50-piece in green and white.

Some of the best plays captured in images from Jaylen Brown’s career night. https://t.co/0hZfWc2LrJ — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) January 3, 2022

Isaiah Thomas

(Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Kevin McHale

USA TODAY Sports

Sam Jones

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum (twice)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Bird (four times)

USA TODAY Sports

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

[mm-video type=video id=01fr3jx9h6gwt06jkyy9 playlist_id=none player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01fr3jx9h6gwt06jkyy9/01fr3jx9h6gwt06jkyy9-085e12fa71fdefeab2614261f7c78882.jpg]

[lawrence-related id=67081,67079,67077,66973]

[listicle id=67036]

[vertical-gallery id=67105]

1

1