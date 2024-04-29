Boston hosts Toronto with 3-1 series lead

Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Bruins -161, Maple Leafs +136; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Bruins lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Bruins won the previous matchup 3-1.

Boston is 47-20-15 overall and 21-6-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a 21-7-6 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Toronto is 46-26-10 overall with a 12-15-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have allowed 261 goals while scoring 298 for a +37 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 47 goals and 63 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has scored five goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 69 goals and 38 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored six goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Justin Brazeau: out (upper-body), Derek Forbort: day to day (undisclosed), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

Maple Leafs: Bobby McMann: day to day (lower-body), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.