Boston hosts Oklahoma City, seeks 60th victory this season

Oklahoma City Thunder (52-23, third in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (59-16, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -8.5; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to earn its 60th win of the season when the Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Celtics have gone 32-3 at home. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 15.2 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 4.4.

The Thunder are 23-15 in road games. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in the league scoring 15.6 fast break points per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 3.5.

The Celtics average 16.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Thunder give up. The Thunder are shooting 49.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 45.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Thunder won 127-123 in the last matchup on Jan. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 27.2 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 18.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 121.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 117.0 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (hand), Jaden Springer: day to day (knee).

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (quad), Jalen Williams: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.