Is Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla the right coach to lead the Celtics to a title?

Is Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla the right coach to lead the Celtics to a title? The second-year head coach has shown he is more than just a barrage of endless 3-point shots in terms of strategy, and seems to have the locker room believing in his system on both ends of the floor.

So far, it has given the Celtics a top-five ranking on both offense and defense and the No. 1 record in the NBA. But the regular season and the postseason are entirely different beasts — can we trust Mazzulla’s coaching acumen vs. the Association’s best tacticians?

We have seen he is better this season with exploiting an opposing team’s weak points (think the hack-a strategy Boston deployed against the Brooklyn Nets), but will that be enough?

The eponymous hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay” podcast debated this question on a recent episode. Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire