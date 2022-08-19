Boston’s Grant Williams names his ideal 5-vs-5 soccer team made up of NBA players

While for many years the sport of soccer — or association football, as it is sometimes called abroad — had languished as among the least popular in the US despite its global dominance elsewhere, the sport is slowly catching on in the United States.

And perhaps most strongly among fans of NBA basketball given the similarities the two sports share in how the game is played. Ever among the Boston Celtics’ more cerebral players, Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams recently sat down and came up with the NBA players he would draw on if he ever had to put together a 5-on-5 soccer match using only players from his league.

The Boston big man very nearly got through his entire list without adding a Celtics player but corrected that oversight before he finished up.

El quinteto de @Grant2Will para jugar un 5 contra 5… ¡al fútbol! pic.twitter.com/0YcfZ2bBiY — NBA Spain (@NBAspain) August 17, 2022

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what players (and positions) he envisions some of his NBA peers excelling at on the pitch.

Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Talking with Tacko Fall: The Boston Celtics big man alum gives a bilingual update Celtics alumnus Eddie House tells his experience of the start and end of the infamous Banner 17 crew feud Regrading 2020 NBA draft lottery prospects: The Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith at No. 14 Anna Horford on her family's ties to the growing basketball culture in the Dominican Republic Regrading 2019 NBA draft lottery prospects: The Boston Celtics' Romeo Langford at No. 14 Celtics Lab 136: Keeping up with the Horfords: Talking the offseason, basketball abroad and more with Anna Horford

List

Bulpett: Celtics veteran point guard Marcus Smart 'coveted around the league'

Story continues

List

Celtics announce two in-season celebrations honoring Bill Russell

Celtics 2008 championship

List

When can we expect the Boston Celtics to rest players on back to backs?

List

Full Boston Celtics 2022-23 schedule released; these are the important dates

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire