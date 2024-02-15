Boston gets national praise for their 2024 NBA trade deadline moves

The Boston Celtics may not have made major moves at the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline. But they are still seen as a ball club that the deadline deals they did make served them well, according to a recent article by The Athletic’s Zach Harper. “The Celtics made small moves by acquiring Xavier Tillman Sr. and Jaden Springer, but both of those deals could be exactly what the team needed,” writes The Athletic NBA analyst.

“Boston’s top talent is as good as any team’s, but its overall roster lacked depth,” adds Harper on the pair of moves made by the Celtics ahead of the Feb. 8 limit on trading players this season.

“Springer adds a very active defender on the perimeter,” he suggests. “More importantly, Tillman gives great depth for their interior.”

“He can defend and rebound,” writes Harper of the backup Boston big man. “Tillman can also help keep Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford fresh. Phenomenal pickups for the Celtics.”

