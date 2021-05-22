Boston’s Evan Fournier named to French National Team for 2021 Tokyo Olympics
Veteran SG Evan Fournier is reportedly one of five NBA players who were named to his native France’s national team competing in the 2021 Olympic Games. I’ve never missed a chance to play for my country, and this year is not going to be any different, Evan Fournier. Fournier will be joined by Rudy Gobert, Nic Batum, Frank Ntilikina, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot