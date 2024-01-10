How Boston’s elite defense has helped the Celtics dominate the league

The Boston Celtics are by all accounts one of the best teams in the NBA, and currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings. No small part of their success can be attributed to the Celtics stifling defensive capabilities, which has Boston ranked near the top of the Association so far this season.

One especially interesting wrinkle the Celtics have been using recently is a twist on how the team used to use big man Robert Williams III as something of a roving free safety, to borrow from NFL terminology, amid a more structured framework for the other Boston players. In Timelord’s place, new Celtics guard Jrue Holiday now roams the court to disrupt plays and provide help as needed.

The hosts of the Athletic “No Dunks” podcast took a close look at what is powering Boston’s elite defense on a recent episode.

