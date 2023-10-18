Boston drops 23 3-pointers as Celtics top Knicks 123-110 in penultimate preseason tilt

The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 123-110 Tuesday evening in the penultimate preseason game on the schedule for the Celtics. Prior to the action, Celtics head coach Mazzulla spoke about wanting to give his starters meaningful minutes with the regular season just around the corner. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, meanwhile, opted to rest his core players, making for a lopsided affair.

It was an offensive bonanza for the home team, anchored by a strong showing from Boston’s core players. The Celtics were especially good shooting the ball, building an early lead against the shorthanded Knicks. Credit New York’s reserves for hanging tough wire to wire, but in the end the home team was a little too good on offense for the visitors to ever really put the final outcome in doubt.

Here’s what you missed from Boston’s preseason victory over New York Tuesday night.

Boston's offense

Boston opted to start small, rolling with a lineup of Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis. This smaller unit was fast, efficient, and poised to make full use of the floor. As such, the 3-point shot was the main story tonight for the Celtics.

At halftime Boston had 78 points behind 16-for-29 from deep. The Celtics finished the game 23-for-52 on 3-pointers, and while it’s likely Mazzulla will use several different starting lineups this season, the offensive geography of this specific group is intriguing.

It’s safe to assume 3-point shooting will continue to be a key part of Boston’s attack this season, regardless of who is on the floor. With so many willing scorers on the roster, the Celtics have a chance to be one of the most potent offenses in the NBA this year, in part thanks to reliable shooting like we saw tonight.

Boston's defense

The Knicks matched the Celtics in playing small for much of the evening. As a result, Boston was stretched wide on the defensive end. At times Tatum and Brown both could have been a bit quicker closing out on shooters. Porzingis sometimes struggled guarding at the rim.

The Celtics also logged 13 turnovers on the evening. Despite the hot shooting, the screws could have been a bit tighter for Boston.

That said, it’s unclear how much to read into tonight’s game. A lopsided preseason tilt doesn’t always inspire the most focused defensive performance.

Final thoughts

Boston has one preseason game remaining, with a tilt in Charlotte against the Hornets this coming Thursday. Mazzulla hinted his starters will once again see a healthy diet of playing time.

From there, the Celtics begin the 2023-24 campaign in earnest next week on the road against the Knicks, our first opportunity to see if this high octane offense carriers over into the regular season.

