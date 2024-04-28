Boston dominated both ends in 104-84 Game 3 rout against Miami

The Boston Celtics took care of business over the weekend against the Miami Heat, grabbing a 104-84 victory in Game 3 of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics now own a 2-1 series lead against one of their chief rivals.

Boston laid in egg in Game 2, allowing Miami to get red-hot behind the arc with an uninspired defensive performance. In Game 3, however, the Celtics looked much more polished and focused. They put the clamps on the Heat, especially on the perimeter. This led to a number of turnovers, which Boston converted into easy offense. The Celtics broke the game open with a 42-point second quarter and never looked back, cruising to a commanding victory.

Check out all the highlights from Boston’s big win below, thanks to our friends over at NBC Sports Boston on YouTube.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire