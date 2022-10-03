Boston has a ‘different atmosphere than I’m used to,’ says newest Celtic Blake Griffin

Newest Boston Celtic Blake Griffin got a chance to speak to the press for the first time as a member of his new team and wasted no time praising the internal culture of a team he once reportedly avoided due to bad reports about the same.

“The amount of maturity and welcoming,” related Griffin via the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, “it’s a different atmosphere than I’m used to, in a good way.” The former Brooklyn Nets big man also shared his thoughts on his first day working with the team to get acclimated to the Celtics’ style of play. “Practice was focused, very encouraging, and helpful,” Griffin explained.

“You don’t take that for granted because it’s not always the case everywhere you go,” added the six-time All-Star, perhaps hinting at a level of greater internal turbulence in prior stops that has encouraged him to take care with this latest signing.

Celtics make Blake Griffin signing official via press release https://t.co/1DFNIGzK1p — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) October 3, 2022

The team made that transaction official earlier in the day with a press release to that effect, and fans will have a chance to see Griffin in action with the team in their next preseason exhibition tilt on Oct. 5 vs. the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden.

