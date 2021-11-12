Boston & Detroit going in opposite directions
The Atlantic Division was supposed to be split among most pundits into two groups, the Elite consisting of Tampa Bay, Boston, Toronto and Florida, as well as the rest which included Montreal, Ottawa, Detroit and Buffalo. While a lot thought Montreal belonged in the top group, or at worst, in a tier by themselves, the early part of the season looks like most were right with the Canadiens.
Where there is a discrepancy is with Detroit and Boston.
The Red Wings were assumed to be a young and inexperienced team with some great rookies in the pipeline like Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider. Well, Raymond and Seider have produced like seasoned stars, while Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin reverted to form in the 2019-20 season and not the disaster of last season and lo and behold, the Red Wings are in third place, one point ahead of Tampa Bay who in fairness have three games in hand.
The other anomaly has been Boston.
The Bruins are tied with Buffalo for fifth in the Atlantic and have struggled offensively outside of their top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. Taylor Hall, Charlie Coyle and Charlie McAvoy have chipped in, but the rest of the team has been, frankly, a disaster.
The goaltending has been okay, but the Bruins need a shot in the arm and that could come from re-signing injured goalie Tuukka Rask, who has been one of the faces of the franchise since his trade from Toronto in 2006.
WEEK OF NOVEMBER 15-21
4 Games – Arizona, Calgary, Detroit, Minnesota, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Washington
3 Games –Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Florida, Los Angeles, Montreal, Nashville, New Jersey, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, Vancouver, Vegas, Winnipeg
2 Games – Anaheim, Boston, Colorado
Calgary, Detroit and Washington play four games on the road.
Florida, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver and Vegas play three games at home.
Carolina, Chicago and Nashville play three games on the road.
INJURIES
Nathan MacKinnon is out three weeks with a lower-body injury. (Click here to see the rest of the injury list.)
ANAHEIM
Games this week
vs. Washington, vs. Carolina
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
This is the second place in the Pacific Divison Anaheim Ducks!..Troy Terry has been an absolute fantasy steal for whomever has taken him...The likelihood of Terry being selected in your draft was minute, but he could have been taken as early as the first or second week of waiver wire claims...After being held scoreless in the opener, Terry has had a 13-game points streak with 11 goals and 19 points, putting him in fourth place in NHL scoring behind three guys named Draisaitl, McDavid and Ovechkin...That is heady company...Jakob Silfverberg is getting close to returning after being out of action since Oct. 29 in COVID protocol...The Ducks were rocked this week by a scandal involving GM Bob Murray who is now the former GM as he resigned Wednesday and is entering an alcohol abuse treatment program.
ARIZONA
Games this week
@ St. Louis, vs. Columbus, vs. Detroit, @ Los Angeles
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Coyotes play three games in four nights as part of a four-game week...Expect to see Karel Vejmelka and Scott Wedgewood share the net this week...The Coyotes finally won for the first time when they upended Seattle on Nov. 6, 5-4...Shayne Gostisbehere has taken over the leadership offensively of the Arizona blueline as he has two goals and 11 points in 13 games...He leads the team in scoring, five points better than Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller...Crouse leads the Coyotes in goals with four and finally is looking like a first-round power forward...Last year’s NHL goal scoring leader, Jakob Chychrun, has yet to score and has only one helper this season...Alex Galchenyuk could finally return to action this week after missing all season with an upper-body injury.
BOSTON
Games this week
@ Philadelphia, vs. Calgary
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Bruins continue to struggle after a 5-3 home loss to Edmonton Thursday...Boston is 6-5-0 and tied for fifth place in the Atlantic...Tough guy Trent Frederik is out of action with an upper-body injury...The Bruins as a team are a combined minus-29 and have eight power play goals to date...Erik Haula has only one assist in 11 games...Nick Foligno finally returned to the lineup from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for the previous eight games...Tuukka Rask, who is recovering from hip surgery and is currently a UFA, was on the ice Monday in Boston with the Bruins goaltender coach Bob Essensa...Look for a January or February return for Rask who has said he only wants to play for the Bruins.
BUFFALO
Games this week
@ Pittsburgh, vs. Calgary, @ New York Rangers
Tired: None
Rested: @ New York Rangers (Sunday)
Notes
The Sabres started the season red-hot with a 5-1-1 record but are 0-4-1 in their last five...Buffalo is hoping to have both Craig Anderson (upper body) and Victor Olofsson (soft tissue injury), in the lineup this week...Rasmus Dahlin is continuing to struggle on the defensive side of the game as he is getting beaten regularly in one-on-one situations...Tage Thompson was acquired in 2018 from St. Louis in the Ryan O’Reilly deal and is finally coming into his own this season with four goals and seven points in 12 games...Jeff Skinner has two goals and three points in his last four games...Casey Mittelstadt has been out of action since the opener with an upper-body injury and there is still no timetable for his return.
CALGARY
Games this week
@ Philadelphia, @ Buffalo, @ New York Islanders, @ Boston
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Flames play four times this week including three games in four nights as they complete their seven-game road trip...Jacob Markstrom should be between the pipes three times while Dan Vladar is expected to get one start...Markstrom has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season but still stands at 5-3-3 with outstanding peripherals of 1.81 GAA and a .935 save percentage...Andrew Mangiapane scored a beauty of a goal Thursday and leads the team with nine markers, two better than Elias Lindholm...Prospect Connor Zary, who was selected 24th overall in 2020, was in the lineup for Stockton of the AHL Wednesday for the first time since fracturing an ankle during a prospects game in September.
CAROLINA
Games this week
@ Vegas, @ Anaheim, @ Los Angeles
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Hurricanes head West for all three games this week...The Hurricanes are out in front of the Metropolitan with a 10-1-0 record, losing to Florida earlier in the week for their only loss...Andrei Svechnikov is continuing his fine start to the season with seven goals and 15 points in 11 games...Jaccob Slavin has eight assists thus far but the surprising stat is that he has taken a pair of minors after picking up only one in 52 games last season in winning the Lady Byng Trophy...Nino Niederreiter has been placed on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury suffered on Oct. 29...He is week-to-week...Antti Raanta was injured on Nov. 6 and that forced the Canes to call up Alex Lyon to back up Frederik Andersen.
CHICAGO
Games this week
@ Seattle, @ Edmonton, @ Vancouver
Tired: @ Vancouver (Sunday)
Rested: None
Notes
The Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton last week and replaced him with Derek King who was named interim coach...Isaak Phillips was taken off the COVID-19 protocol list and sent to the minors Wednesday...Brandon Hagel has been a bright spot for the Blackhawks but is now out two weeks with a left shoulder injury...Marc-Andre Fleury as played better of late, at least in his last game when he made 42 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Pittsburgh...Still, he is only 2-7-0 with a 3.81 GAA and a .892 save percentage after winning the Vezina last season...Seth Jones has been an offensive stud this season with a goal and 12 points in 14 games...Jonathan Toews has yet to score this season but does have eight assists.
COLORADO
Games this week
@ Vancouver, @ Seattle
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Avalanche play only twice this week for the third week in a row...They were dealt a serious blow this week when Nathan MacKinnon was put on the shelf for three weeks with a lower-body injury...Bowen Byram suffered an upper-body injury Thursday and is day-to-day at this time...Darcy Kuemper has turned his game around and is 5-4-0 with a 2.68 GAA and a .911 save percentage...Gabriel Landeskog and Nasem Kadri are tied for the team lead in points with 11, one ahead of MacKinnon and J.T. Compher...Devon Toews finally returned to action and has a goal and an assist in two games...He is worth a pickup in most leagues...The Avalanche recalled rookie Alex Newhook from Colorado Springs of the AHL...He has an assist in two games.
COLUMBUS
Games this week
vs. Detroit, @ Arizona, @ Vegas
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Blue Jackets still do not have Max Domi (COVID-19) in their lineup after he passed the 10-day quarantine as he is still not well enough to return...The hope is that he can return this week...Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with six goals in 10 games...Jake Bean has been terrific for Columbus and has really taken on a huge role to start the season...He has been averaging over 22 minutes, more than seven-and-a-half minutes more than he averaged last season with Carolina...The defenseman has three goals in 10 games this season...Elvis Merzlikins continues to excel as he is 5-1-0 with a 1.98 GAA and a .940 save percentage.
DALLAS
Games this week
vs. Detroit, @ Minnesota, vs. St. Louis
Tired: None
Rested: vs. Detroit (Tuesday)
Notes
The Stars sent Thomas Harley, their first-round pick in 2019 and 18th overall, to the minors Thursday...Roope Hintz was outstanding last season with 43 points in 41 games, despite an avulsion injury to his left adductor tendon, an injury that required surgery after the season...This season has been a struggle with only two assists in 11 games before he finally scored his first of the campaign on Wednesday...Defenseman Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars with 12 points in 12 games, five better than Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski...Pavelski has a five-game scoring streak...John Klingberg is back in the lineup but has only two assists in eight games as he is playing in the final year of his contract...Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero were both placed on waivers Thursday.
DETROIT
Games this week
@ Columbus, @ Dallas, @ Vegas, @ Arizona
Tired: @ Dallas (Tuesday)
Rested: None
Notes
The Red Wings are on the road for all four games and play three games in four nights...Alex Nedeljkovic and Thomas Greiss should share the net...Troy Stecher will be out of action for at least a couple of weeks with an undisclosed injury...Tyler Bertuzzo leads the Red Wings with nine goals and 15 points despite missing three games in Canada as he is the only player in the NHL not vaccinated...The Red Wings do not play in Canada again until Feb. 26, so there is no need to take him out of your lineup...The Red Wings are getting contributions from everyone in the lineup as they have 12 players with at least six points...Dylan Larkin has nine points in 11 games and returned to action on the weekend after missing three games due to a family matter.
EDMONTON
Games this week
@ Winnipeg, vs. Winnipeg, vs. Chicago
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Oilers play a home-and-home series against the Jets this week...Leon Draisaitl has been white-hot of late with seven goals and 13 points in his last five games and that included being shut out against Detroit on Tuesday...He has taken over the NHL lead in points with 26 in 12 games, two ahead of teammate Connor McDavid...Jesse Puljujarvi is off to a great start with six goals and 13 points in 12 games and he should crush his previous high of 25 points set last season...A 70-75 point season is not out of the realm of possibility...Zach Hyman has taken well to Edmonton after signing there in the off-season...He has eight goals and 11 points in 12 games and has easily fit in with the Oilers...Darnell Nurse has yet to score but does have nine helpers.
FLORIDA
Games this week
vs. New York Islanders, vs. New Jersey, vs. Minnesota
Tired: None
Rested: vs. New York Islanders (Tuesday)
Notes
The Panthers are 10-2-2 for first place in the Atlantic but are 0-2-1 in their last three games...Sergei Bobrovsky returned to action on Thursday after missing three games with an upper-body injury and he was the shootout loser, stopping 29-of-31 shots...Bobrovsky has been outstanding as he is 6-0-1 with a 1.73 GAA and a .946 save percentage...The same cannot be said for rookie Spencer Knight who has struggled in the early going, going 4-2-1 but with a 3.27 GAA and a .887 save percentage...The Panthers have eight players in double-digits in scoring in 14 games...Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 15 points in 13 games and became the Panthers all-time leading goal scorer with his 189th, one better than fellow Finn Olli Jokinen.
LOS ANGELES
Games this week
vs. Washington, vs. Carolina, vs. Arizona
Tired: None
Rested: vs. Washington (Wednesday)
Notes
The Kings are getting a great year from Jonathan Quick as the netminder is having a comeback season after three so-so seasons...While his record is only 4-3-1, Quick has a 1.98 GAA and a .935 save percentage, both outstanding peripherals...Brendan Lemieux scored his first of the season Tuesday in his eighth game...Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 48 shots on goal in 14 games but has found the back of the net only twice...Andreas Athanasiou missed the first 10 games of the season with an undisclosed injury but has at least a point in each of his four games and has two goals and five points with a plus-four rating in four games to date...The Kings are the hottest team in the NHL with a seven-game winning streak and have jumped into a tie for third place in the Pacific with 17 points.
MINNESOTA
Games this week
vs. San Jose, vs. Dallas, @ Florida, @ Tampa Bay
Tired: None
Rested: @ Vegas (Thursday)
Notes
The Wild play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week...Look for Cam Talbot to play at least twice and likely three times with Kaapo Kakhonen playing the remainder...Kirill Kaprizov has regained the points lead among the Minnesota Wild as he has 11 in 13 games...Marcus Foligno is having a great fantasy start to his season with five goals and nine points in 13 games in addition to 32 penalty minutes...Jordan Greenway returned to the Wild lineup on Wednesday after he missed four games with a lower-body injury...The Wild are tied for first with a 9-4-0 record and have had seven comeback wins...Mats Zuccarello missed almost two weeks in COVID protocol and has nine points in nine games.
MONTREAL
Games this week
@ New York Rangers, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Nashville
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
Carey Price was the big story of the week as he completed his time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program...While he didn’t go into details, he did say "Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn't have the tools to cope with that struggle. Last month I made the decision to enter a residential treatment facility for substance use. Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family. Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do. And it was what I needed to do." Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 14 points and his four goals in 15 games are tied for the team lead with Mike Hoffman and defenseman Ben Chiarot...Jeff Petry has two assists in 15 contests...Jonathan Drouin is out with a head injury but could return this week.
NASHVILLE
Games this week
@ Toronto, @ Ottawa, @ Montreal
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Predators play all three games in Eastern Canada this week...The Preds are hanging in in the Central as they are tied for third with Winnipeg with an 8-5-1 record...Matt Duchene is having a great season with eight goals and 14 points in 14 games...He started the season off slowly with one goal and no assists in his first five games but has seven goals and 13 points in his last nine...Mikael Granlund had four assists Thursday and has taken over the team lead in points with 15...Tanner Jeannot is having a nice fantasy start to the season as he has five goals and eight points as well as 22 penalty minutes...Juuse Saros is 6-4-1 with a 2.28 GAA and a .925 save percentage as he continues to be a top-10 goalie in the NHL.
NEW JERSEY
Games this week
vs. Ottawa, @ Florida, @ Tampa Bay
Tired: None
Rested: vs. Florida (Tuesday)
Notes
The Devils leading scorer is Andreas Johnsson and is there anyone out there who who would have thought that...Johnsson has six goals and 10 points in 12 games...Pavel Zacha is tied in goals and has one helper less...Dawson Mercer has been a pleasant surprise as the Devils second first-round pick in 2020 and 18th overall, has four goals and eight points in 12 games...Mackenzie Blackwood was outstanding Thursday as he stopped all 42 shots against the Islanders in a 4-0 win...Blackwood is 2-0-1 with a 2.00 GAA and a .945 save percentage...Dougie Hamilton returned to action on Thursday after missing nine days with a lower-body injury and had a goal and an assist, giving him three goals and eight points in nine games.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS
Games this week
@ Tampa Bay, @ Florida, vs. Calgary, vs. Toronto
Tired: @ Florida (Tuesday)
Rested: None
Notes
The Islanders play a pair of back-to-back games this week and finally play their first game on Long Island ice after a 13-game road trip to start the season as they finally open up the UBS Arena in Elmont, next to Belmont Park...Expect to see Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov to share the net...The Islanders are in last place in the Metropolitan with a 5-4-2 mark but are sitting pretty with 41 home games still to play, compared to 30 on the road at the start of the week...Brock Nelson leads the Isles with seven goals and nine points...Scott Mayfield has the only goal from the defense corps in the first 11 games...Leo Komarov has terminated his contract with the Islanders and will reportedly play for SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL.
NEW YORK RANGERS
Games this week
vs. Montreal, @ Toronto, @ Ottawa, vs. Buffalo
Tired: None
Rested: vs. Buffalo (Sunday)
Notes
The Rangers play four games this week including three games in four nights...Igor Shesterkin has been outstanding this season, going 6-2-2 with a 2.37 GAA and a .931 save percentage and covering up a lot of the Rangers miscues...Shesterkin should see the crease three times with Alexandar Georgiev playing once...The Rangers are in third with a 7-3-3 mark...Filip Chytil is out of action with an upper-body injury...Chris Kreider is having a great season with nine goals and 12 points in 13 games including six goals on the power play...His career high in goals is 28 and it looks like he will have a new career high this season barring injury...Alexis Lafreniere, the first overall pick in 2020, has three goals and four points in 13 contests and needs to pick up the pace as he had only 12 goals and 21 points in 56 games last season...He has only one goal in his last eight games.
OTTAWA
Games this week
@ New Jersey, vs. Nashville, vs. New York Rangers
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Senators have been hurt with positive COVID tests running through the team as nine people including eight players and associate coach Jack Capuno are out...Matt Murray, Connor Brown, Alex Formenton, Josh Brown, Dylan Gambrell, Nick Holden, Victor Mete and Austin Watson are all out in protocol...Artem Zub was injured Thursday and is day-to-day...Filip Gustavsson was recalled with Murray going into protocol and gave up two goals on 36 shots in a 2-0 loss to Los Angeles...Lassi Thomson made his NHL debut Thursday...Thomson was drafted 19th overall in 2019 and has a bright future but he is not worth a spot on your roster at this time...Drake Batherson has five goals and 12 points.
PHILADELPHIA
Games this week
vs. Calgary, vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Boston
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Flyers hope to have Kevin Hayes in the lineup on Nov. 13 for the first time this season and if not, he should see action this week...He has been out all season after undergoing abdominal surgery in the off-season...Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier make up two-thirds of the top line with Travis Konecny and the duo lead the Flyers with 12 points in 11 games...Ryan Ellis is still out of action with a lower-body injury that has sidelined him since Oct. 20...Ivan Provorov continues to struggle with only two assists in 11 games...The defenseman is a plus-five but his career high of 41 points set in the 2017-18 season will not be threatened this season unless Provorov goes on quite a tear.
PITTSBURGH
Games this week
vs. Buffalo, @ Montreal, @ Toronto
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Penguins are getting healthier as only Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin are still in COVID-19 protocol and the duo could play as early as this week and they are close to finishing their isolation period...The Penguins are tied for fifth in the Metropolitan with Philadelphia and Columbus with 14 points and considering they have missed Evgeni Malkin all season and Crosby has played only one game, they haven’t done too badly...Evan Rodrigues and Jake Guentzel lead the team with eight points...Kasperi Kapanen had a hat trick Saturday in a shootout loss to Minnesota but they are the only three goals he has scored this season...Tristan Jarry is 5-2-3 this season with a 2.23 GAA and a .929 save percentage.
SAN JOSE
Games this week
@ Minnesota, @ St. Louis, vs. Washington
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Sharks are another team being hit hard with COVID-19 as seven players are still on the list as of this writing, including Matt Nieto. Erik Karlsson, Radim Simek, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Jacob Middleton, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier...Brent Burns is on a six-game points streak with a goal and eight helpers, giving him 12 points in 13 games to lead the Sharks...Jonathan Dahlen was always a highly-regarded prospect and now he is doing it at the NHL level as he has six goals and eight points in 12 contests...Adin Hill has been giving the Sharks adequate goaltending and broke a three-game losing streak Tuesday with a win as he turned aside 37 shots in a 4-1 win over Calgary...The win was much needed as Hill had given up 11 goals on 72 shots in the previous three losses.
SEATTLE
Games this week
vs. Chicago, vs. Colorado, vs. Washington
Tired: None
Rested: vs. Washington (Sunday)
Notes
The Kraken are last in the Pacific Division with a 4-9-1 record and while they have been competitive at times, they are an expansion team and not at all similar to Vegas in 2017...Jordan Eberle has been the offensive star of the team with eight goals and 11 points in 14 games...Philipp Grubauer has been okay in net as he is 4-6-1 with a 3.17 GAA and a .882 save percentage...This team is not the Colorado one he played for last season where he was a Vezina finalist...Jared McCann returned to the ice on Thursday after being out of action in COVID-19 protocol since Oct. 28...He had two goals in the 7-4 loss to Anaheim to give him five goals and nine points in nine games...Marcus Johansson returned to action on Tuesday after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.
ST. LOUIS
Games this week
vs. Arizona, vs. San Jose, @ Dallas
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Blues are tied for first in the Central with an 8-2-2 mark...Jordan Kyrou is having a great start to the season with five goals and a team-leading 14 points in 12 games...I have been impressed with the play of Vladimir Tarasenko whom I thought was done as far as being a star in the NHL...The winger had five goals and 12 points in 12 games...Jake Neighbours was sent back to junior hockey after playing in his ninth NHL game this season as the Blues did not want to burn a year on his entry-level contract...Robert Thomas has only one goal this season but has 10 points...Ivan Barbashev started the season with a six-game points streak but has only one assist in his last six games...Jordan Binnington is 6-2-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .922 save percentage.
TAMPA BAY
Games this week
vs. New York Islanders, @ Philadelphia, vs. New Jersey, vs. Minnesota
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Lightning play four times this week including three games in four nights...Expect to see Andrei Vasilevskiy play three times with Brian Elliott picking up one start...Vasilevskiy continues to excel as he is 5-2-3 with a 2.35 GAA and a .920 save percentage...Zach Bogosian could return for the Flyers game as he has been out of action since the season opener with a lower-body injury...Mikhail Sergachev has completed a two-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head on Toronto’s Mitch Marner...Alex Killorn is off to terrific start with seven goals and 12 points in 12 games, including five goals and 10 points in his last eight...Erik Cernak blocked a shot on Tuesday and is likely out week-to-week.
TORONTO
Games this week
vs. Nashville, vs. New York Rangers, vs. Pittsburgh, @ New York Islanders
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Maple Leafs play four games this week including three games in four nights...Jack Campbell has been great this season with a 7-3-1 record to go with a 1.90 GAA and a .936 save percentage...He will get three starts this week and with Petr Mrazek on the shelf for another three weeks, look for the Maple Leafs to recall Michael Hutchinson to play once in place of current back up Joseph Woll...John Tavares was unable to go Wednesday against the Flyers and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury...Auston Matthews has multiple point games in four of his last five and has 10 points in 11 games after starting the season with a mere goal and assist in his first six games...Kirill Semyonov made his NHL debut on Wednesday and had a shot and three hits in 11:40.
VANCOUVER
Games this week
vs. Colorado, vs. Winnipeg, vs. Chicago
Tired: None
Rested: vs. Winnipeg (Friday), vs. Chicago (Sunday)
Notes
The Canucks are seventh in the Pacific with a 5-7-2 mark, ahead of only the expansion Seattle Kraken...J.T. Miller is off to a great start with six goals and 16 points in 14 games...Quinn Hughes is second on the squad with two goals and 12 points in 13 games but the amazing turnaround is in his plus/minus as he is a plus-six this season after going minus-24 in 56 games last season...Travis Hamonic is not with the Canucks on their current three-game road trip and will play with their AHL affiliate in Abbotsford in the interim...I thought Oliver Ekman-Larsson would thrive in Vancouver after some tough seasons in Arizona but he has yet to do so as he has only a goal and three points in 14 games.
VEGAS
Games this week
vs. Carolina, vs. Detroit, vs. Columbus
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
The Golden Knights finish a six-game homestand this week...They really need to get healthy as Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty have only played twice this season and Jack Eichel is out at least three months once he has his surgery on his neck...Pacioretty is out of his walking boot and that is a good sign but he is still far from being ready to return to the Vegas lineup...Stone was on the ice during line rushes Thursday and is getting closer to a return but isn’t there yet...The Golden Knights are fifth in the Pacific but are the best team when healthy (Edmonton is strong but not up to par with Vegas)...Chandler Stephenson is still the number one center and has 13 points in 14 games but that will change when Eichel returns to action.
WASHINGTON
Games this week
@ Anaheim, @ Los Angeles, @ San Jose, @ Seattle
Tired: @ Los Angeles (Wednesday), @ Seattle (Sunday)
Rested: None
Notes
The Capitals four games this week with a pair of back-to-back games on the road... Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek should share the crease if Vanecek is healthy...Zach Fucale was recalled from the minors and played in place of the injured Vanecek Thursday...He made his NHL debut and picked up a shutout, stopping 21 shots against the Red Wings...Alex Ovechkin is off to a great start with 11 goals (second in the NHL to Draisaitl) and 22 points with a plus-10 rating...The Capitals are second in the Metropolitan with a 7-2-4 mark, two in arrears of Carolina although the Hurricanes do have two games in hand...Washington returned rookie Hendrix Lapierre to the QMJHL after he played six games at the NHL level where he will get a chance to play a lot with Acadie-Bathurst.
WINNIPEG
Games this week
vs. Edmonton, @ Edmonton, @ Vancouver
Tired: @ Vancouver (Friday)
Rested: None
Notes
The Jets play a home-and-home series with the Oilers as part of playing three games in four nights...Expect to see Connor Hellebuyck to play twice with Eric Comrie playing once...Hellebuyck is 4-2-3 with a 2.97 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season and needs to improve his stats...Kyle Connor is fifth in NHL scoring with 18 points as the Jets are 7-3-3 and in third place in the Central...Pierre-Luc Dubois has eight goals and 13 points in 13 games as he is making the trade from Columbus last season, a lot better for the Jets...Mark Scheifele has only three assists and has yet to score in seven games as he missed one game due to a suspension and five others due to COVID protocol...Scheifele has not had a point in his last four games.