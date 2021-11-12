Boston & Detroit going in opposite directions

Associated Press

A couple of days before the New York Giants play, Daniel Jones and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett grab the list of plays for the upcoming game and go through the call sheet. “I let him know based on the week of practice, based on film study, obviously, what you like going into the game,” Jones said Tuesday, a day before the Giants (3-6) headed into their bye week. New York has eight games left in the new 17-game regular season, and making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 seems iffy, and all of the Giants, not just Jones, need to reach a comfort level.