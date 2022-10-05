Boston’s Derrick White talks about joining the Celtics’ starting lineup

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White talked about joining the Celtics’ starting lineup in the preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets after practice on Tuesday morning and whether he might continue to start in the place of injured big man Robert Williams III.

The Colorado native also discussed his thoughts about the other big men, such as Luke Kornet, competing for that spot, his job as a roller in some of those lineups and the ultra small lineup interim Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla tried that White wasn’t used to during the team’s blowout win over the Hornets. White also assessed how new Boston big man Blake Griffin has looked in practice and rising swingman Sam Hauser’s role on the team.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear the interview in full for yourself courtesy of CLNS Media.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire