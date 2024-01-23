Boston’s Derrick White on the supposed ‘Old Man and the 3’ curse

If there really is any sort of curse that follows the guests of former NBAer JJ Reddick’s “Old Man and the 3” podcast that sees the production of that guest in the NBA drop after appearing on his show, star Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is not much of a believer.

The 2024 All-Star candidate recently sat down with NBC Boston Sports’ Abby Chin to talk about the “Old Man and the 3” episode that White appeared on recently and whether it has had any impact on his play since. They also get into his relationship with his teammates, intra-squad trash talk, his health this season, his father’s presence on social media, and more.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear their talk in full; we’re pretty sure there are no curses involved in the production of the video.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire