Would Boston’s Derrick White be an All-Star playing for the Detroit Pistons?

Would Boston Celtics guard Derrick White be an All-Star playing for the Detroit Pistons? How might his performance be seen in the context of playing as the primary option on a rebuilding team like the Pistons?

How would his counting stats change in such a hypothetical thought experiment? Would his efficiency dip with him being the focal point of the offense, with opposing ball clubs able to dial in their defensive attack on the Colorado native? Or are players like Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, and Bojan Bogdonovic enough to make a functioning NBA offense together?

Perhaps more importantly, would they win enough contests for White to have a shot at the 2024 All-Star Game?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast recently weighed in on this fun counterfactual — check out the clip above to hear their thoughts.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire