Is Boston’s depth their secret weapon in search for an NBA championship?

The Boston Celtics have arguably the best top-six rotation in the NBA. Their entire starting five could make a case for an All-Star selection. As such, Boston’s top-tier talent has been a consistent talking point throughout the season, especially as Joe Mazzulla’s team ran away with the Eastern Conference during the regular season.

However, on a recent episode of Kevin Garnett’s “KG Certified” podcast, he and Paul Pierce discussed whether Boston’s biggest weapon is actually the team’s depth. The Celtics have eight or nine players capable of making an impact in the postseason. Even their deep rotation players, such as Neemias Queta, could be relied upon if required.

The Celtics overcame the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

They are now waiting to find out if they will face the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers in the next round. Whoever they get, Mazzulla can be confident that his roster is deep enough and talented enough to withstand a tough series.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire