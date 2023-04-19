Boston College WR Zay Flowers to workout with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Texas

It appears that TCU WR Quinton Johnston won’t be the only wide receiver from the 2023 NFL draft to work with Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his offensive teammates in Texas.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Boston College WR Zay Flowers is in Fort Worth on Wednesday, working with Mahomes and company as they continue their “throwing camp” in Texas. Schefter says that this workout is at the request of the Chiefs, which suggests that Johnston’s appearance on Tuesday might have been under the same set of circumstances. The ESPN report added that this came about at the last minute, with Flowers thinking that his pre-draft process was already over.

Flowers (5-9, 182 pounds) played four seasons at Boston College and dealt with substandard quarterback play throughout, but he still managed to produce. His 2022 season was his best yet as he finished the year with 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading to a First-Team All-ACC selection. The 22-year-old wideout ran a 4.42s 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and his stock has steadily been on the rise throughout the pre-draft process.

While Flowers wasn’t as high up early on in the pre-draft process, he’s consistently been ranked among the top receivers in this draft class for the last month. As Schefter noted, he’s currently the No. 10 overall player on Mel Kiper’s big board. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has him ranked as his No. 1 receiver prospect. The consensus seems to have Flowers as a mid-to-late first-round draft pick and within striking distance for a team like Kansas City in a potential trade-up.

