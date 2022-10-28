Boston College vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Boston College vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Boston College (2-5), UConn (3-5)

Boston College vs UConn Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

The run defense is good enough. It’s the pass defense that has problems, and that’s not what UConn does.

Freshman QB Zion Turner is hitting his passes, but he’s throwing short-range safe throws that don’t take a ton of chances. UConn is dead last in the nation in yards per completion, and on the other side, the pass defense isn’t anything great. The Eagle passing game should be effective.

The Huskies can make this interesting by running for 200 yards, but the BC D holds up well up front – for the most part – but …

Why UConn Will Win

Statistically the Eagles are good against the run because everyone is so busy throwing it. Opponents are averaging four yards per carry, and it’s up to UConn to hammer away at least 40 times to try controlling the game.

Boston College is dead last in the nation in rushing, which is why the offense is so bad on third downs – there are few manageable third down tries.

The Eagle O line is struggling, and the UConn defensive front should be able to make plays in the backfield with a decent enough pass rush to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Boston College offense finally get going?

It’s been a struggle, but every once in a while the things works. However, it takes at least 400 yards to do it, and that’s hard without any sort of a ground game.

Boston College is 2-0 when getting to 400 yards and 0-5 when it doesn’t.

UConn allows 395 yards per game.

Boston College vs UConn Prediction, Line

Boston College 34, UConn 17

Line:Boston College -7.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Boston College vs UConn Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

