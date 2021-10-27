Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz gives his key to beating Wisconsin

CBS News Videos

Democrats in Virginia are trying to turn out the vote for gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. President Biden took the stage in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday night on behalf of the Democratic contender with polls showing the race remains close between McAuliffe and Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin. The president focused part of his speech on tying Youngkin to GOP governors in the South and his relationship with former President Trump. Zach Montellaro, a state politics reporter for Politico, joined CBSN to discuss the campaign.