Boston College vs. Miami (FL) predictions, odds, how to watch: Everything you need to know

Two bowling ACC teams face off in a regular season finale to decide which will get to seven wins before the college football postseason.

The Boston College Eagles (6-5, 3-4 ACC) host the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (6-5, 2-5 ACC) in Chestnut Hill, Mass. for the final game of the regular season.

Boston College has lost its previous two games after becoming bowl-eligible with a win over Syracuse in Week 10. Most recently, the Eagles fell to Pittsburgh, 24-16.

The Hurricanes are also on a losing streak that extends back to the beginning of November. They've lost all three games since they beat Virginia in overtime to gain bowl eligibility at the end of October. Their Week 12 loss came at the hands of No. 9 Louisville, who clinched an ACC Championship berth with the win.

NCAAF odds: Boston College vs. Miami betting lines, trends

Miami is favored to defeat Boston College, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering college football betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Wednesday evening.

Spread: Miami (-10)

Moneyline: Miami (-375); Boston College (+300)

Over/under: 48.5

Boston College vs. Miami (FL) predictions

BC Interruption (SBNation site): Miami will win and cover the spread

Curran Schestag writes, "I think Miami’s strengths (passing game, rush defense and creating turnovers) line up with what BC is struggling with at the moment. With most students home for Thanksgiving break, my expectations are not high."

South Florida Sun Sentinel: All three contributors predict Hurricanes victory

Keven Lerner writes, "Miami 27, Boston College 20... [Hurricanes quarterback Tyler] Van Dyke should have a big day against Boston College, especially with the emergence of tailback Mark Fletcher, Jr. and wideout Xavier Restrepo. Miami, however, will have to cut down on penalties, which cost them in the loss to Louisville. Boston College has lost two straight following a five-game winning streak."

Pickswise: Take the points for Boston College

Chad Hartsock writes, "Miami has vastly more talent, and there is little question about that. But they play poorly on the road, and once again, you cannot trust this coaching staff or the undisciplined nature of this team. They look to me like they are unraveling. Boston College will be playing on senior night, and I really like that we are catching more than a touchdown with the home team. The Eagles have far more to play for, and if Miami continues to unravel, BC might well win this game outright. I’ll take the points here."

College Football News: Miami 31, Boston College 23

Pete Fiutak writes, "North Carolina and Louisville. Those are the only two teams able to get past 155 rushing yards on the ACC’s best run defense. Yes, it’ll be cold, and yes, Miami will be rocky, but it’ll also warm up against this Boston College offense and keep the score low. It won’t be the most dominant of performances, and the Hurricanes have won just one game on the road - at Temple - but the defense will hold up throughout."

ESPN: The Hurricanes are heavy favorites on the road

ESPN Analytics give Miami a 78.9% chance to win on the road, while Boston College is left with a 21.1% chance to take the win as home underdogs.

How to watch Boston College vs. Miami: TV channel, streaming info

When: Friday, Nov. 24, Noon ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Cable TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch college football action this season with a Fubo subscription

Miami (FL) schedule and results

All times Eastern.

Week 1: Miami (FL) 38 - 3 Miami (OH), FINAL

Week 2: Miami (FL) 48 - 33 Texas A&M, FINAL

Week 3: Miami (FL) 48 - 7 Bethune-Cookman, FINAL

Week 4: Miami (FL) 41 - 7 Temple, FINAL

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Miami (FL) 20 - 23 Georgia Tech, FINAL

Week 7: Miami (FL) 31 - 41 North Carolina, FINAL

Week 8: Miami (FL) 28 - 20 Clemson, FINAL/2OT

Week 9: Miami (FL) 29 - 26 Virginia, FINAL/OT

Week 10: Miami (FL) 6 - 20 N.C. State, FINAL

Week 11: Miami (FL) 20 - 27 Florida State, FINAL

Week 12: Miami (FL) 31 - 38 Louisville, FINAL

Week 13: Miami (FL) @ Boston College, Noon, ABC

Boston College schedule and results

Week 1: Boston College 24 - 27 Northern Illinois, FINAL/OT

Week 2: Boston College 31 - 28 Holy Cross, FINAL

Week 3: Boston College 29 - 31 Florida State, FINAL

Week 4: Boston College 28 - 56 Louisville, FINAL

Week 5: Boston College 27 - 24 Virginia, FINAL

Week 6: Boston College 27 - 24 Army, FINAL

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Boston College 38 - 23 Georgia Tech, FINAL

Week 9: Boston College 21 - 14 UConn, FINAL

Week 10: Boston College 17 - 10 Syracuse, FINAL

Week 11: Boston College 22 - 48 Virginia Tech, FINAL

Week 12: Boston College 16 - 24 Pitt, FINAL

Week 13: Boston College vs, Miami (FL), Noon, ABC

