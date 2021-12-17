Boston College vs East Carolina: Military Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch: Monday, December 27

Boston College vs East Carolina: Military Bowl How To Watch

Date: Monday, December 27

Game Time: 2:30 pm ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Boston College (6-6), East Carolina (7-5)

Boston College vs East Carolina Military Bowl Preview

– Boston College already got a big win when QB Phil Jurkovec announced he’s coming back next year. Now the team needs a win to generate a little momentum going into the offseason.

It’s an interesting team coming off a strange year. The defense was amazing at keeping the better passing games in check – the Eagles finished fourth in the nation in pass defense – but there were problems against the run.

– And then there’s the offense.

The passing game sputtered when Jurkovec was injured, and just when it seemed like it was bouncing back, it finished the regular season with 19 yards in the loss to Wake Forest.

There was nothing consistent about the Eagles and the ACC’s least-productive offense, and now they’re dealing with a dangerous team that was relatively steady.

– East Carolina was deep into the fight with Cincinnati, got a field goal blocked for a touchdown, and that was about it for the regular season. However, the defense was among the best in the nation on third downs, the offense was great at controlling the tempo, and the passing game will keep on pressing.

Can a Boston College offense that failed to score more than 17 points in six of its last eight games keep up the pace if East Carolina gets up early?

Why Boston College, East Carolina Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Military Bowl Top Players To Know

NEXT: Why Boston College Will Win, Why East Carolina Will Win, Military Bowl Prediction

Why East Carolina Will Win The Military Bowl

This is a strong, veteran team that isn’t going to be fazed in any way by playing a Power Five team.

Story continues

The defense gave up a slew of points, but it was great at taking the ball away and found way to get off the field in a hurry. It’s a team that’s solid at controlling the clock and the tempo of most games, but in this it might be all about getting up fast.

It’s not like Boston College can’t open it up at times and score, but this isn’t a high-powered offense. It’s more into trying to win close, low-scoring games, but it mostly struggled to get anything going offensively and had to play in defensive fights.

The Eagles don’t generate enough big plays in the backfield, however …

CFN Predictions | 2021-2022 Bowl Schedule

Bowl Season Players To Watch & Know

Ranking How Good All 43 Bowls Should Be

Why Boston College Will Win The Military Bowl

The Boston College secondary is great even with the lack of a steady pass rush from the front.

It gave up a 300-yard day to Missouri’s Connor Bazelak, but that was it. No one else got about 255, and that includes Wake Forest, NC State, Clemson, and everyone else on the slate.

East Carolina wants to work with a good balance, but even if and when the offense moves there will be mistakes. The Pirates are almost always good for two turnovers a game – they did that gave up two in six games and three in there others – and Boston College is 5-1 when it comes up with multiple takeaways.

Yeah, Boston College doesn’t do enough offensively, and yeah, the defense could be better, but the East Carolina offensive line is too leaky and the defensive front isn’t strong enough agains the run.

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

NEXT: What’s Going To Happen, Boston College vs East Carolina Prediction, Military Bowl History

Boston College vs East Carolina: Military Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a good-energy game with East Carolina fans showing up and Boston College not taking this lightly. The Eagle pass defense will hold up just enough to give Jurkovec and the offense a few easy scoring chances.

And then there’s the snobbish side of things.

East Carolina battled well with South Carolina. It pushed UCF. It was good against Houston, and it fought well against Cincinnati and Appalachian State.

East Carolina lost all five games.

It’ll get up early and play well, but Boston College will slowly push through to a win in a fun game.

Military Bowl: Boston College vs East Carolina Prediction, Lines

Boston College 27, East Carolina 23

Line: Boston College -3, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Expert Bowl Picks: CFP & NY6

Dec 17-27 Bowls | Dec 28-Jan 4

Bowl Confidence Pool Picks

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: “Die Hard” (as a Christmas movie)

1: “A Very Boy Band Holiday”

CFN Predictions | 2021-2022 Bowl Schedule

Military Bowl History

2020 Canceled

Dec. 27, 2019 North Carolina 55, Temple 13

Dec. 31, 2018 Cincinnati 35, Virginia Tech 31

Dec. 28, 2017 Navy 49, Virginia 7

Dec. 27, 2016 Wake Forest 34, Temple 26

Dec. 28, 2015 Navy 44, Pittsburgh 28

Dec. 27, 2014 Virginia Tech 33, Cincinnati 17

Dec. 27, 2013 Marshall 31, Maryland 20

Dec. 27, 2012 San Jose State 29, Bowling Green 20

Dec. 28, 2011 Toledo 42, Air Force 41

Dec. 29, 2010 Maryland 51, East Carolina 20

Dec. 29, 2009 UCLA 30, Temple 21

Dec. 20, 2008 Wake Forest 29, Navy 19



Boston College vs East Carolina Preview

Why Boston College, East Carolina Will Win

Military Bowl Top Players To Know