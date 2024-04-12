Boston College star Celebrini wins Hobey Baker Award at age 17

Macklin Celebrini, the Boston University freshman who's expected to be No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft, picked up some hardware on Friday, winning the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in men's college hockey.

Celebrini, whose Terriers lost 2-1 in overtime to Denver in Thursday's NCAA Frozen Four semifinals, accepted the award at St. Paul's RiverCentre.

"This is an honor to receive this award, and I'm really humbled to receive it," Celebrini said. "… It's surreal. I'm kind of shaking right now."

The youngest player in college hockey at 17, Celebrini ranks third nationally with 64 points on 32 goals and 32 assists. The Vancouver, British Columbia, native was most outstanding player in the NCAA Sioux Falls Regional in leading the Terriers to the Frozen Four.

The other Hobey Hat Trick finalists were North Dakota forward Jackson Blake of Eden Prairie and Boston College sophomore forward Cutter Gauthier.

Blake, who signed with the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, is tied for fourth nationally with 60 points on 22 goals and 38 assists. He helped the Fighting Hawks win the NCHC regular-season title and advance to the NCAA tournament.

Gauthier, of Scottsdale, Ariz., ranks second nationally with 65 points on a nation's-best 38 goals plus 27 assists. He can add to that total on Saturday, when the Eagles meet Denver in the NCAA championship game.

Celebrini also won the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Award.

All-America teams

The American Hockey Coaches Association named its West and East All-America teams. They are:

West first team

Goalie: Kaidan Mbereko, Colorado College.

Defensemen: Zeev Buium, Denver; and Seamus Casey, Michigan.

Forwards: Jackson Blake, North Dakota; Gavin Brindley, Michigan; and Jack Devine, Denver.

West second team

Goalie: Kyle McClellan, Wisconsin.

Defensemen: Dylan Anhorn, St. Cloud State; and Artyom Levshunov, Michigan State.

Forwards: Noah Laba, Colorado College; Rutger McGroarty, Michigan; Massimo Rizzo, Denver.

East first team

Goalie: Jacob Fowler, Boston College.

Defensemen: Lane Hutson, Boston U.; and Ryan Ufko, UMass.

Forwards: Macklin Celebrini, Boston U.; Cutter Gauthier, Boston College; Will Smith, Boston College.

East second team

Goalie: Ian Shane, Cornell.

Defensemen: Gianfranco Cassaro, RIT; and John Prokop, Union.

Forwards: Collin Graf, Quinnipiac; Ryan Leonard, Boston College; Liam McLinskey, Holy Cross; and Gabe Perreault, Boston College.

Mike Richter Award

Wisconsin senior Kyle McClellan won the Mike Richter Award as the nation's top goalie. McClellan led the nation with a .931 save percentage and seven shutouts. His 1.94 goals-against average ranked second.

The other finalists were Boston College freshman Jacob Fowler and Colorado College sophomore Kaidan Mbereko.

Hockey Humanitarian Award

Penn State forward Dylan Lugris received the Hockey Humanitarian Award, given to the player that most personifies true community spirit through the selfless commitment of leadership, effort and time. Lugris was honored for his work with a State College sled hockey organization, which included launching the Penn State Sled Hockey Classic.

Cornell defenseman Hank Kempf, Long Island forward Jack Quinn, Merrimack defenseman Raice Szott and Syracuse forward Sarah Thompson were the other finalists.

Derek Hines Unsung Hero

Air Force defenseman Luke Robinson won the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award, given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, competitiveness, intelligence and work ethic.

Lucia honored

Former Gophers coach and current CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia received the Legend of College Hockey award. In a 31-year career with coaching stops at Alaska, Colorado College and Minnesota, Lucia compiled a 736-403-102 record, winning NCAA championships with the Gophers in 2002 and '03, a runner-up finish in 2014 and two other Frozen Four appearances. He also led Colorado College to a runner-up national finish in 1996 and a Frozen Four trip the following year.