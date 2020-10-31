Boston College scores 97-yard TD after Clemson fumbles a handoff near the goal line

Boston College took a stunning 14-point lead against Clemson in the first half after the Tigers looked set to tie the game up.

Travis Etienne and backup QB D.J. Uiagalelei had a bad handoff on third and goal near the BC goal line. The ball fumbled forward and was picked up by Boston College’s Brandon Sebastian.

Sebastian then took the ball 97 yards for a TD and a 21-7 lead.

Boston College 21, Clemson 7 after the game could have been 14-14 but Travis Etienne fumbled the handoff. pic.twitter.com/UTIy4ulzrX — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 31, 2020

A Clemson TD would have tied the game at 14-14. Saturday is the first time the Tigers have trailed in a game all season, though it hasn’t been because Uiagalelei has struggled. The freshman — making his first start because of Trevor Lawrence’s COVID-19 diagnosis — had played well until the messed up exchange. And he was great in the second half too. Boston College couldn’t hang on to its 28-13 halftime lead and lost the game 34-28.

Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian plays against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) More

