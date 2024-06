Boston College’s Quinten Post had predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is Boston College’s Quinten Post. It was posted on social media he met with the Thunder for a predraft workout.

Some additional Thunder predraft workouts: Bradley’s Malevy Leons & Boston College’s Quinten Post pic.twitter.com/9fl5zaPGGn — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) June 22, 2024

The 24-year-old played in five college seasons from 2019-24. He spent his first two years at Mississippi State before transferring to Boston College for his final three campaigns.

In 35 games last season, Post averaged 17 points on 51.4% shooting, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks. He shot 43.1% from 3 on 3.3 attempts. At 7-foot, 235 pounds, he has good size for a center.

Post is a potential undrafted free agent target. He has a shot to join the Thunder’s summer league squad and possibly be added to the G League’s OKC Blue for next season if he impresses enough.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire