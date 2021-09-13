Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec doubtful to return this season due to hand injury

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be sidelined indefinitely after injuring his right hand during the team’s win over UMass on Saturday.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel is reporting that Jurkovec is doubtful to return to the field this season.

Jurkovec, one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC, was injured on BC’s first offensive series on Saturday. The school said Monday that Jurkovec underwent surgery and "could potentially miss the remainder of the year."

Earlier Monday, Jurkovec posted a picture on his Instagram account of his wrist heavily wrapped. The location of the post was Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

Jurkovec began his career at Notre Dame, where he served as Ian Book’s backup for two seasons. Once he transferred, Jurkovec quickly became the starter at Boston College in 2020. During his first season with the program, Jurkovec threw for 2,558 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 61% of his throws. He also rushed for 150 yards and three TDs.

Jurkovec threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns in the 2021 opener, a 51-0 victory over Colgate. Jurkovec completed 3-of-4 passes for 22 yards before exiting the game against UMass. In Jurkovec’s absence, Dennis Grosel came in and led the Eagles to a 45-28 victory. Grosel was 11-of-14 for 199 yards and a touchdown. He also had a two-yard rushing TD in the win.

Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) looks to pass during an NCAA football game against the University of Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, in Amherst, Mass. (AP Photo/Damian Strohmeyer)

Grosel has seen plenty of playing time during his career at Boston College. He made a start when Jurkovec was injured last year and also started seven games in 2019 after starter Anthony Brown (now at Oregon) hurt his knee. Overall, Grosel has thrown for 1,794 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 55.9% of his throws. He also has 256 yards and three scores rushing during his BC career.

Injuries piling up for Boston College

The injuries are piling up for BC, which plays at Temple this week and then hosts Missouri on Sept. 25.

The school also announced on Monday that starting kicker Aaron Boumerhi is out for the season with a hip injury. Boumerhi was injured during the preseason.

That marks three injuries to key players likely gone for the season, as the Eagles also lost starting defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka to a season-ending injury during camp.

Three other starters — safety Deon Jones, wide receiver Jaelen Gill and defensive end Marcus Valdez — have yet to play a snap because of injuries. All three are expected to eventually return.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel contributed to this report.