Boston College Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Boston College football schedule 2022: Who does Boston College miss in ACC play and what are 3 things to know?

Boston College Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 Rutgers

Sept 10 at Virginia Tech

Sept 17 Maine

Sept 24 at Florida State

Oct 1 Clemson

Oct 8 Louisville

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at Wake Forest

Oct 29 at UConn

Nov 4 Duke

Nov 12 NC State

Nov 19 at Notre Dame

Nov 26 Syracuse

2022 College Football Schedules: All 130 Teams

Boston College Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Eagles miss from the Coastal Division?

The Eagles catch a break by playing Duke – it’s on a Friday night – and getting Virginia Tech isn’t all that bad considering it’s early in the season and gets a road game out of the way early. Here’s the big plus …

It means they miss Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, and Virginia. They don’t have to play Georgia Tech, either.

Boston College Football Schedule What To Know: The Eagles will feel like they’re NEVER at home

They might be happy with who the miss from the Coastal Division, but there’s a big, big problem. There’s just one game – that date with Duke – in Chestnut Hill from October 15th through the regular season finale against Syracuse. That’s four road games in five weeks with Duke the cream filling in the middle.

Oh yeah, and the last game in the road run is at Notre Dame.

Boston College Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Boston College is about to have a tough time.

Not only are there the six road games with the weight of the slate backloaded to the second half, but at Wake Forest, at NC State, at Notre Dame, at Florida State, at Virginia Tech will all be tough to get by, and getting Clemson at home isn’t a sweetener.

It’s going to be a good Eagle team that might have to scratch and claw for a winning record.

2022 College Football Schedules: All 130 Teams