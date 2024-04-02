Boston coach Joe Mazzulla praises Sam Hauser’s impact on the Celtics’ offense

Somehow, there are still nights where opposing ball clubs make the decision to leave Sam Hauser open, and in the Boston Celtics’ 118-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, the Virginia alum made them pay for it once again. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had plenty of praise for his reserve forward postgame, saying “I think just layers of our offense is what unleashes him,” via the AP. “The guys understand that he’s a weapon in different ways, and so when we get to the second and third layer of our offense, especially when teams are guarding us a certain way, it really unleashes guys like Sam,” suggested the Celtics coach. “And his teammates continuing to trust him and find him within the layers of our offense.” said Mazzulla.

“I feel like we are always making the right pass and making the extra reads,” Hauser echoed. “(Jayson Tatum) draws a lot of traps and extra help, and he’s able to make the right plays out of that.” Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

