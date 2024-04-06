Boston Celtics’ young, inexperienced lineup holds off Sacramento Kings with game-winner

What, if anything, should we take from the Boston Celtics‘ 101-100 win over a desperate Sacramento Kings ball club at TD Garden this past Friday (April 5) evening? With the Celtics starters taken out of the game for the contest’s final frame, one can both see the value of the experimentation being used by Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla and also be limited by how much it actually tells us about this Celtics squad.

It also happened to make for an exciting game to what might otherwise have been a blowout, and with no injuries sustained in the game, there was little if anything lost by the move.

NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg and Brian Scalabrine joined Tom Giles on the most recent episode of the “Celtics Postgame Live” show to talk over the unusual game. Check it out below.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

