Boston Celtics at New York Knicks preseason: How to watch, broadcast, lineups

The Boston Celtics look to build on their preseason home opener win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday as they make the trek down the Eastern seaboard to face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Monday evening. We may get our first glimpse at how Boston handles back-to-backs with several players who may not always see the floor on the back end of such game pairings.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service that carries the game, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game. Along with player injuries and likely starters for both teams, we of course will have how to watch it listed below.

Let’s begin with the players available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, only Jay Scrubb (ACL) is unavailable.

For the Knicks, no players are listed as injured.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

New York Knicks

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 10/09/23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston, MSG

