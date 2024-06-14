How the Boston Celtics won Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals with a boost from Xavier Tillman

When Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla called backup Boston big man Xavier Tillman Sr. to fill in for Kristaps Porzingis in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks, some fans were surprised, instead expecting reserve center Luke Kornet or perhaps star Boston forward Jayson Tatum at the 5. Mazzulla’s reasoning? That Tillman had played vs. the Mavs more while with the Memphis Grizzlies, which the Michigan state alum opened up about postgame.

“I’m very comfortable,” he explained. “I feel like switching is like my bread-and-butter defensively. That’s something that allows me to use my quick feet and my strength to be able to bump guys on, versus being in drop coverage and having to use my vertical leap.”

Tillman’s contributions may not have been massive, but they were key in securing the Game 3 win, which the hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire