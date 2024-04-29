How the Boston Celtics won Game 3 and what to expect for Game 4

How did the Boston Celtics change up their approach against the Miami Heat to ensure a Game 3 win in their 2024 Eastern Conference first round series with the Heat this past Saturday (April 27) night? How will the Heat respond to what Boston brought to bear in Game 4 of the series on Monday?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took a look at the unsung heroes from Game 3, Jayson Tatum’s subtle brilliance, and took a look around the rest of the NBA on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire