New Boston Celtics wing Lamar Stevens’ Cleveland Cavaliers highlights

Lamar Stevens, the newest addition to the Boston Celtics‘ 2023-24 roster, brings a unique set of strengths to the team. Stevens, a 6-foot-6 wing, shines on the defensive end, thanks in large part to his impressive 6-foot-9 wingspan, strength, and ability to defend perimeter players as they drive to the basket. His defensive versatility will be a valuable asset for Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. Moreover, Stevens brings a gritty and energetic style of play that is sure to resonate with both the team and its fan base.

However, one area of concern is Stevens’ 3-point shooting, as he has a career average of just 28.1% on 1.1 attempts from beyond the arc. This may not align with Mazzulla’s offensive strategy, but Stevens compensates for it by being an effective rebounder.

To see more of Stevens’ game for yourself, check out the highlight clip embedded below courtesy of the folks behind the ATG MVP Sports Highlights YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire