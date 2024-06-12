Will the Boston Celtics win the title with a 2-0 NBA finals lead vs. the Mavs?

Will the Boston Celtics win the 2024 NBA Finals after going up two games to none? Will the Celtics win the championship now that a sweep of the Dallas Mavericks is on the table? And why is Dallas point guard Kyrie Irving struggling so much against his former ball club — and how hurt is star Mavs wing Luka Doncic, really?

On the other side of that coin, star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis also picked up a new ailment in his lower extremities in Game 2 at TD Garden this past Sunday (June 9) night. But he says he’ll be ready for Game 3 in Dallas on Wednesday (June 12) evening. Should we believe him?

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning sat down with Tim Cato from the Athletic to talk about how the Celtics dominated Game 1 and 2 in Boston. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire