Boston Celtics Win Record 18th NBA Championship

The Boston Celtics are the 2024 NBA Champions.

The storied club stomped the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 tonight, giving Boston a so-called “gentlemen’s sweep” of the series, 4 games to 1.

More from Deadline

Tonight’s victory means the Celtics are once again the winningest team in professional basketball, with 18 titles. Previously, they had been tied with their archenemies Los Angeles Lakers at 17 apiece. That makes tonight’s victory all the more sweet for Celtics faithful.

Boston dominated the series with their man-on-man defense against Mavericks’ all stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, two of the most potent scorers in the league. Boston’s Jaylen Brown, who led his team’s lock-down defense while averaging 20 points per game, was named Finals MVP.

Jaylen Brown holds up the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award after Boston’s 106-88 win. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Celtics were clear frontrunners to win the title, exiting the regular season with the best record in the league, 64-18. Tonight, they made good on that promise, hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy on their home floor.

The moment the Celtics received the Larry O'Brien trophy 🏆#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/X91wbtHZkX — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2024

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.