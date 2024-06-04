The question of How the Boston Celtics will win the 2024 NBA Finals is perhaps the most intriguing question out there right now for fans of the storied ball club. To do so, they will need to beat the best offensive player in the league, along with one of the Celtics’ biggest nemeses in the modern era.

That of course would be the Dallas Mavericks’ back court of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and they helm a club that just took down the top two teams in the Western Conference standings for the 2023-24 season. Can Boston finally hang Banner 18 this summer, or is bitter disappointment incoming?

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning welcomes Drew Carter of NBC Sports Boston to the “Garden Report” podcast to preview the NBA Finals. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire