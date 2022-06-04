The Boston Celtics want WNBA star Brittney Griner free from Russian detention

WNBA star Brittney Griner has found herself sucked into an international conflict, wrongfully detained in Russia according to the US State Department for several months now. And while her case remained a quiet one as those involved initially hoped to secure her release by not drawing attention to the case, that footing has changed in recent days.

And it isn’t just the Phoenix Mercury star’s inner circle working to get Griner freed, her cause has increasingly been taken up by her peers in the NBA and fans of the sports more generally. On Saturday, the Boston Celtics joined the ranks of those demanding her release, sporting tee-shirts reading “We are BG” on the front and a QR code that links to a petition demanding Griner’s release on the back.

The shirts came about through the efforts of NBA Player’s Union vice president and Celtics forward Grant Williams, a noted fan of the WNBA and supporter of a number of admirable causes off of the court.

The shirts were super important not only showing our support for our sister that is detained over in Russia, Brittney Griner”, explained Williams at

“We just wanted to show that togetherness and love that we have throughout not only the NBA but the WNBA. She’s been a vital part of the WNBA over years past, in college, and in the amount of impact she’s had on young female athletes (in the) USA and overseas. We hope to have her back in the U.S. and reunited with her family and do what she loves and bring that love and tenacity she always plays with on the court.”

The Tennessee product explained how he managed to get the campaign together on such short notice while on the road in San Francisco for the 2022 NBA Finals series they are in the middle of with the Golden State Warriors.

“They sent them overnight to get them here for today,” he related. “They did a phenomenal job, and want to credit them to make that process happen.”

“We just wanted to do that as a team. It was one of those things where no one questioned it. Everyone said, ‘Let’s do it’. Everyone put the shirt on immediately when we got them, fresh off the box. They were ironed and good to go.”

“We wanted to show that love and support,” Williams said.

That sentiment was echoed by teammate Jaylen Brown, who said “as a collective we wanted to come out and show our support for Brittney Griner.”

“She’s been over there for an extended amount of time, and we feel like enough is enough.”

