Boston Celtics waive Kadeem Allen

The Boston Celtics announced they have waived guard Kadeem Allen Sunday ahead of their Summer League quarterfinal against the Portland Trail Blazers.

We have waived guard Kadeem Allen. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 15, 2018

Allen's two-way contract he signed last season would have become fully guaranteed for the 2018-19 season had the Celtics not waived him Sunday.

The Boston Globe reported that it was likely Allen played his last game with the Celtics Saturday against Miami in the Summer League, and today Boston made it official.

Selected with the 53rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Allen spent most of last season with the Maine Red Claws, where he played very well. He only spent 18 games with the Celtics.

This year's summer league was an opportunity for Allen to earn a second year on his two-way contract. He struggled to score and create for others, leading to Pierria Henry taking the starting point guard role.

Allen's release opens up a two-way contract slot for the Celtics, who could look at their own summer league roster or another player who doesn't get an offer from their current team.

Henry has reportedly gained significant interest from pro teams in Europe, while Hassan Martin reportedly has two-way contract offers in front of him already.

Sources: Hassan Martin, who is playing for the Summer Celtics, is likely to get at least a couple of offers for a Two-way contract. If not a Two-way contract, then a Summer Contract to attend training camp, with eyes on being an NBAGL Affiliate Player for the team that signs him. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 15, 2018

Story Continues

Roster spots are hard to come by given the strength of the current Celtics roster, but a temporary slot is there for Danny Ainge to fill.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE