Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (10/27)

The Boston Celtics look to continue their winning streak to three games on Wednesday night as they take on the Washington Wizards at TD Garden after having won their second in a row with an overtime victory over a (then) undefeated Charlotte Hornets squad.

If you are looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or an online streaming service, keep on reading while we get you up to speed. Washington figures to be a potentially dangerous opponent with an improved roster and a chip on their shoulder to match their elevated aspirations to compete in the postseason.

Let’s take stock of who should be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, only Romeo Langford (left calf tightness) remains listed as questionable for the contest, with Al Horford (left adductor strain) upgraded to probable.

For the Wizards, Thomas Bryant (left knee recovery), Rui Hachimura (not with team), Cassius Winston (left hamstring strain), and Anthony Gill (right calf strain) are all listed as scratches for the game, with Raul Neto (left shoulder contusion) listed as questionable.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Robert Williams III

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus

Washington Wizards

Daniel Gafford

Kyle Kuzma

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Bradley Beal

Spencer Dinwiddie

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 10/26/21

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports

