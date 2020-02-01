Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA game online

If the Celtics pull this one off, they'll have salvaged one win in their season series with a key East rival and have perhaps their gutsiest victory of the season.

They'll take on the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night at home in a nationally-televised (ABC) contest without their All-Star point guard who's also they're leading scorer (22.0 ppg). They'll be without their big man with the most experience taking on Sixers center Joel Embiid.

Kemba Walker's knee soreness has flared up and he'll miss the next two games. Center Enes Kanter, who had 20 points the last time he matched up with Embiiid, continues to be out with a hip injury.

Marcus Smart will likely move into the starting lineup with Walker out and Daniel Theis will have to shoulder much of the load of defending Embiid, though we could see a Tacko Fall appearance after the 7-foot-5 center was recalled from the Maine Red Claws of the G League.

Philly, sitting in the sixth spot at 31-18, trails No. 3 Boston (32-15) by two games in the East as the rivals meet for the final time in the regular season in what could likely be a playoff preview.

