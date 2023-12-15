Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: How to stream broadcast, injuries, lineups (12/15)

The Boston Celtics will face one of their toughest matchups in recent years in the long, tall, and athletic Orlando Magic with a thin frontcourt rotation due to injury and scheduled rest at TD Garden Friday night in the first of a home-and-home series taking place this weekend.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service that carries the game, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game. Along with player injuries and likely starters for both teams, we of course will have how to watch it listed below.

Let’s begin with the players available to play.

Injuries of note

For Boston, Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable, Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is doubtful, and Al Horford (rest) and Luke Kornet (adductor) are out.

For Orlando, Wendell Carter, Jr. (hand) and Kevon Harris (coach’s decision) are out, and Markelle Fultz (knee) is questionable.

Likely starting lineups

Celtics

Magic

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 12/15/23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

